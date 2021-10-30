GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €50.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €38.44 ($45.22).

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €42.59 ($50.11) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €41.96 ($49.36). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.86.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

