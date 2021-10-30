Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $959.67 Million

Brokerages expect that Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) will post sales of $959.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Generac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $940.07 million to $981.47 million. Generac reported sales of $701.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Generac will report full-year sales of $3.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Generac.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $505.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $449.59.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Generac by 462.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC opened at $498.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.32, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $440.04 and a 200-day moving average of $394.43. Generac has a 52 week low of $202.56 and a 52 week high of $510.53.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

