General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.700-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Motors also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.70.6.70 EPS.

NYSE GM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,195,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,357,012. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

GM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.