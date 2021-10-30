General Motors (NYSE:GM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.700-$6.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.General Motors also updated its FY21 guidance to $5.70.6.70 EPS.
NYSE GM traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.43. The stock had a trading volume of 16,195,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,357,012. The company has a market capitalization of $79.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.98. General Motors has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $64.30.
General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in General Motors stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,924 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Motors Company Profile
General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.
