General Motors (NYSE:GM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.70.6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.33. General Motors also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.700-$6.700 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.80.

General Motors stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.43. 16,195,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,357,012. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $64.30. The firm has a market cap of $79.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in General Motors stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,170,806 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,438,326 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.91% of General Motors worth $779,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

