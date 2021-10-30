Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,957. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Genocea Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Genocea Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) by 197.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Genocea Biosciences were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.

