Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Seaport Research Partners

Seaport Research Partners initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on THRM. Craig Hallum raised shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gentherm from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $93.14.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $73.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $45.81 and a 52-week high of $89.59.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $267,287,000 after purchasing an additional 32,246 shares during the period. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,224,610 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,009,000 after purchasing an additional 335,895 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in Gentherm by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,204,919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 571,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,597,000 after purchasing an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Gentherm by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 543,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,249,000 after purchasing an additional 150,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

