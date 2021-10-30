Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of THRM stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $89.59.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
