Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Gentherm updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.82. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $89.59.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Research Partners started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gentherm stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,458 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.69% of Gentherm worth $16,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

