Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $88.51, but opened at $77.85. Gentherm shares last traded at $81.40, with a volume of 1,222 shares.
The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $243.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.73 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Gentherm from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.14.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82.
About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
