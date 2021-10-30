Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 34,343 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,343 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $25,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Ichor by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ichor by 372.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Ichor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

In other Ichor news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICHR opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.35 and a 200-day moving average of $48.37. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $63.42.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

