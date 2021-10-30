Geode Capital Management LLC Has $25.16 Million Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,759,558 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,429 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.63% of TTM Technologies worth $25,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,183,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,923,000 after purchasing an additional 235,633 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TTM Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,819,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,820,000 after purchasing an additional 57,717 shares during the last quarter.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 17,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.09, for a total value of $251,675.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.55 and a 52-week high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TTM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.