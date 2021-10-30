Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 18,901 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.55% of CyberArk Software worth $27,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 10,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CYBR. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

CYBR stock opened at $180.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.62. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $95.12 and a fifty-two week high of $187.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.77 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. Equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

