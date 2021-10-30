Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 75,291 Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ameresco were worth $27,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 20.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 16.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 42.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

AMRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ameresco from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Ameresco from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of Ameresco stock opened at $82.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.21. Ameresco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $82.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $273.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.82 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 6.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Sutton sold 34,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $2,727,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 231,495 shares of company stock valued at $16,905,355. Corporate insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.