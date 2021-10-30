Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 770,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.54% of Super Micro Computer worth $27,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,645,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,719 shares during the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% during the first quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,950,000 after acquiring an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 7.2% during the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,943,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 13.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,612,000 after acquiring an additional 166,410 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $35.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.47. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

