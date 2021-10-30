George Kurian Sells 4,250 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Stock

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $396,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Kurian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 27th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $397,290.00.

On Monday, August 30th, George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.08, for a total transaction of $370,090.00.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $89.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.13.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 151.60%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth about $232,668,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1,469.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,063,504 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $171,353,000 after buying an additional 1,932,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $160,996,000 after buying an additional 1,013,259 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after buying an additional 982,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $66,347,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

