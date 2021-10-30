Gibraltar Industries, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gibraltar Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.70.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share.

ROCK stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.59. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $56.97 and a 52 week high of $103.02.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

About Gibraltar Industries

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

