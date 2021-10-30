Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.71-0.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.86. Gibraltar Industries also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.950-$3.060 EPS.

Shares of Gibraltar Industries stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $65.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries has a 52-week low of $56.97 and a 52-week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gibraltar Industries stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 206,282 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,209 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.63% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

