Gilead Sciences, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Gilead Sciences has increased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Gilead Sciences has a dividend payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Gilead Sciences to earn $6.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of GILD opened at $64.88 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.51.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 58.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gilead Sciences stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,702,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.88% of Gilead Sciences worth $756,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.36.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

