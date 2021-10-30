Gitcoin (GTC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $14.64 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Gitcoin has a total market capitalization of $125.57 million and $14.64 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be bought for $8.84 or 0.00014260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gitcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00049365 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00232965 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004735 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.46 or 0.00099096 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00011089 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gitcoin Coin Profile

Gitcoin (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin . The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.