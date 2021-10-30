Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.47 million. Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GOOD opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.89. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.1253 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.54%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Aegis boosted their target price on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Gladstone Commercial stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.31% of Gladstone Commercial worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

