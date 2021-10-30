GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Set at GBX 1,500 by Kepler Capital Markets

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSK. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,625 ($21.23) to GBX 1,540 ($20.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,565 ($20.45) to GBX 1,555 ($20.32) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,550.50 ($20.26).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,508.60 ($19.71) on Thursday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a one year high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,439.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,399.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of £75.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

