GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

GlaxoSmithKline has decreased its dividend by 1.3% over the last three years. GlaxoSmithKline has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline to earn $3.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.8%.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at $42.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $113.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.95. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 13.01%. Analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

