Glenmede Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 1.44% of Mesa Laboratories worth $20,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 8.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.1% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 56,263 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $305.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.11 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.44. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $232.88 and a 52-week high of $325.50.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.10 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 2.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.16, for a total transaction of $1,413,054.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,895.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total value of $178,939.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,134 shares of company stock worth $3,992,479. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

