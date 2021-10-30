Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $19.44 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lowered its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $19,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 17,356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 764,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,206,000 after buying an additional 760,380 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,513,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,871,000 after purchasing an additional 656,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $49,608,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup downgraded shares of The Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $190.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $26,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HSY opened at $175.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.36 and its 200-day moving average is $174.12. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

