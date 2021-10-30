Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $25.18 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,619 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $25,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $166.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

