Glenmede Trust Co. NA Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,150 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned approximately 0.08% of Discover Financial Services worth $28,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.5% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFS opened at $113.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 17.4 EPS for the current year.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 21st that permits the company to buyback $2.40 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,744,079. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,124,224 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.41.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

