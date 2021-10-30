Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 3,722 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,625 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co of Kansas lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.3% during the second quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 59,192 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 12.9% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 67,361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,690 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 44.8% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 16.4% during the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,800 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,705,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX stock opened at $106.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.07 billion, a PE ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $85.45 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SBUX. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

