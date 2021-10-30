Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 39,329 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 10.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 328,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,329 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $21,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 216.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.27 and a 52-week high of $78.60.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

