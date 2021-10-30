Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Down 68.2% in October

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,800 shares, a decline of 68.2% from the September 30th total of 134,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 327,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000.

SRET opened at $9.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.83. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th.

