Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life (NYSE:GL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globe Life Inc. is a financial services holding company. It operates through its wholly owned subsidiaries providing life insurance, annuity, and supplemental health insurance products. Globe Life Inc., formerly known as Torchmark Corporation, is based in McKinney, Texas. “

GL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.60.

Shares of GL stock opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.19. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 6,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $596,108.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,768.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total value of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Globe Life by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Globe Life by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Globe Life by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Globe Life by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

