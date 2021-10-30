Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of select, high-grade gold and silver projects that feature low operation costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 100% interest in four potential high-grade gold and silver properties in Mexico’s southern state of Oaxaca. The Company has an interest in four properties, the El Aguila property, the Las Margaritas property, the El Rey property and the Solaga property. All of these properties are in the exploration stage and have no probable reserves. The company is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Gold Resource stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Gold Resource has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.78.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.84 million during the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 2.40%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $30,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $39,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corp. engages in the production of metal concentrates. It includes gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and doré containing gold and silver. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, Nevada, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by David C. Reid and William W.

