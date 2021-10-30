Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 151,407 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 151,407 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Genuine Parts worth $61,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $10,094,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter worth about $10,126,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 14,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2,145.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 52,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,056,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John R. Holder purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at $2,184,026.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on GPC. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Shares of GPC opened at $131.11 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $137.15. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 29.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

