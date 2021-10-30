Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194,249 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.29% of Entergy worth $58,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 379,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,878,000 after purchasing an additional 77,711 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 435,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,449,000 after purchasing an additional 400,213 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 102,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,210,000 after purchasing an additional 49,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $103.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.60. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

