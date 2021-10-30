Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,413 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.65% of WEX worth $56,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,214,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,133,000 after buying an additional 72,529 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $693,471,000 after buying an additional 138,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,176,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,916,000 after buying an additional 791,028 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,097,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,860,000 after buying an additional 112,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of WEX by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 799,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,074,000 after buying an additional 233,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $149.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $176.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.34 million. WEX had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on WEX from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.57.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

