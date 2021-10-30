Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,926,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,275 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HSBC were worth $55,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 12.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after buying an additional 199,668 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,360,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,237,000 after buying an additional 139,655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,073,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 20,512 shares in the last quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $25,009,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of HSBC in the second quarter worth $17,772,000. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. HSBC Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $20.73 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.88.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. HSBC had a net margin of 23.08% and a return on equity of 5.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 114.74%.

HSBC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DBS Vickers raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Investec cut shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

