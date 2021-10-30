Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,798,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362,901 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $59,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 57.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the second quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter worth about $219,000. 57.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 3,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.17, for a total transaction of $98,776.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGI opened at $26.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.68. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.88 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.23) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 50.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

