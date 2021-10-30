Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 67,395 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 6.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 925,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 67,395 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $57,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 0.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan P. Steiner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $211,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,375 shares of company stock worth $454,290. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LKFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.85. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.83 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 39.42%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

