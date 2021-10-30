Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) Insider Sells £159,000 in Stock

Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) insider Juliet Davenport sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 318 ($4.15), for a total value of £159,000 ($207,734.52).

LON GOOD opened at GBX 345 ($4.51) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Good Energy Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 155 ($2.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 398 ($5.20). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 331.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 297.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £57.42 million and a PE ratio of 13.07.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Good Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

