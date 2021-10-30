Gourmet Galaxy Trading Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a market capitalization of $567,533.27 and approximately $348,764.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00048454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.48 or 0.00234375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00013319 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.69 or 0.00096824 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

GUM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Buying and Selling Gourmet Galaxy

