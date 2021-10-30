Governor DAO (GDAO) Price Up 87.8% This Week

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Governor DAO has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $20,458.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00003378 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 87.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.22 or 1.00445497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.99 or 0.06996643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021413 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

