Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) Market Capitalization Achieves $12.87 Million

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 29.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0379 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.87 million and $5.07 million worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded up 42% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00049137 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.65 or 0.00232499 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.97 or 0.00098674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011077 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Profile

GLQ is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

