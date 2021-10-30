Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Shares Down 2.3%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:GBR) was down 2.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$16.97 and last traded at C$17.35. Approximately 46,928 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 60,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$991.29 million and a PE ratio of -165.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.73.

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Bear Resources Ltd. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Neil Akehurst Taylor sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.45, for a total transaction of C$650,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,011,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,616,680.75.

About Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

