GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Short Interest Up 183.1% in October

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, a growth of 183.1% from the September 30th total of 103,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded GREE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

GREE stock remained flat at $$7.92 during midday trading on Friday. GREE has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61.

GREE, Inc engages in the operation and development of Internet media services. The company markets with the name GREE, a smart device centered on smartphone with social network system (SNS) functions, social games and other entertainment elements. Its services include games, live entertainment, media, advertising, and investment businesses.

