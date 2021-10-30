Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Short Interest Down 62.1% in October

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a drop of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on GBNH. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the 2nd quarter worth $7,412,000. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

GBNH stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 16,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,197. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $128.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.63.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

