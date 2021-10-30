Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $60.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.97.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 914.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,368,000 after buying an additional 399,098 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 45.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

