Grupo Carso (OTCMKTS:GPOVY) Hits New 12-Month High at $8.83

Grupo Carso, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.83 and last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 1564 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.72.

The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Grupo Carso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GPOVY)

Grupo Carso, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial, industrial, infrastructure and construction, and energy sectors. It operates through Commercial and Consumption, Industrial and Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Construction, and Energy divisions. The company's Commercial and Consumption division operates department stores and boutiques, shops and restaurants, electronic, entertainment, and technology stores under the Sears, Sanborns, iShop, Mixup, Claro Shop, and Saks Fifth Avenue brands.

