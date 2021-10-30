Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 80.7% from the September 30th total of 752,600 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 904,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 269.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.63. 1,162,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.77. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.94.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

