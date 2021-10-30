Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 263,500 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the September 30th total of 511,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th.

GNZUF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 13,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,364. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.91.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

