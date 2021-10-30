H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) Short Interest Update

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 122.5% from the September 30th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

HIGA stock remained flat at $$9.83 during midday trading on Friday. 25,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,519. H.I.G. Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIGA. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $95,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the first quarter worth $141,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of H.I.G. Acquisition during the second quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

