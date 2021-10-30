Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Haemonetics were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,674,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,619,000 after buying an additional 447,875 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 253,774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,911,000 after buying an additional 66,413 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $1,050,000. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth $476,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 38,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $68.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.66. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $49.26 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $228.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.54 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

