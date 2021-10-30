Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Short Interest Up 276.9% in October

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,500 shares, a growth of 276.9% from the September 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 84.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HDIUF opened at $33.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.41. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $33.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3181 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 15th.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDIUF. CIBC lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Hardwoods Distribution from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution, Inc engages in the sourcing and distribution of architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction sectors. The firm’s products include hardwood lumber, decorative surfaces and composite panels. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada and United States.

